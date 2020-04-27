Forecast of things to come? Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) projects a 40% decline in sales for Q2, as the impact of the coronavirus takes hold, but said the sporting goods industry would emerge favorably over the medium-term due to an increased focus on health and fitness.

"The personal exercise, as soon as people are allowed to go outside, I think that will grow very quickly because having spent six, eight, 10 weeks inside, I think that desire to go out and move is going to be quite outspoken," CEO Kasper Rorsted told CNBC.

Adidas shares are up 2% in Germany on the news. Net sales declined 19% in Q1 to €4.75B, as 70% of its stores worldwide were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.