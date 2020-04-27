Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) has terminated the Tender Offer Agreement, dated February 26, 2020 to acquire EOS Imaging (OTC:EOSGF) for up to $88M with debt retirement of $33.9M, in a combination of cash and equity due to ongoing market effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company and Perceptive Credit Holdings III, LP terminated the commitment letter for up to $160M in secured debt financing, which was intended to retire company’s existing credit facilities and fund the cash required to complete the acquisition of EOS.