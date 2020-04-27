Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) to sell its Worldwide Premium Cigar Business for €1.225B.

Proceeds will be used to reduce debt.

Price is 11.8x FY19 EBITDA multiple on a standalone basis.

Gemstone Investment Holding will acquire the Premium Cigar USA unit for €185M.

Allied Cigar Corporation will acquire Premium Cigar Rest-of-World (RoW) unit for €1.04B.

Transactions are expected to close in Q3 calendar 2020.

Assets of the U.S. unit include JR Cigar, cigar.com, Serious Cigars, and brick-and-mortar retailer Casa de Montecristo.

Assets pf the RoW unit include 50% of Habanos S.A. (brands include Cohiba, Montecristo and Romeo y Julieta). 50% of Altabana S.L. 50% of Internacional Cubana de Tabaco, S.A., and 50% of Promotora de Cigarros, S.L.

Shares +3% in London.

