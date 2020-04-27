Safe-T (NASDAQ:SFET) has retired in full its outstanding debenture debt, including redemption premium and accrued interest.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer said, “The convertible debenture facility provided us with the required financing to complete the acquisition of our IP Proxy business, which was an important market expansion of our offering portfolio. Now that we cleared the convertible debt and following our recent successful equity offering, we are in a stronger financial position with sufficient cash reserves to continue to drive revenue growth and to further fortify our position as a leading provider of secure access solutions.“