Stocks gain as economies look to reopen

News of easing lockdowns saw stocks flash green across the globe overnight and U.S. equity futures advance by 1% , though oil tumbled another 15% to under $15/bbl with storage running short.

Spanish children ventured outside for the first time in weeks, while hard-hit Italy and New York laid out a timetable for reopening their economies.

Helping boost sentiment was more stimulus from the BOJ, ahead of meetings this week at the Federal Reserve and ECB, with the latter likely to beef up asset purchases.

It's also a busy week for earnings: Around 173 companies in the S&P 500 will report quarterly results, as well as 12 Dow Jones Industrial Average components.

Asia: Nikkei 225 +2.7% ; Hang Seng +1.9% ; Shanghai +0.3% .