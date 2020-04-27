Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) reports revenue grew 2.7% in Q1, driven by higher volumes in both the segments.

Net sales for the Mineral Fiber segment increased 0.5% to $197.7M and for Architectural Specialties expanded 12.3% to $51M.

Operating income rose 38.9% Y/Y on account of lower SG&A expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA up 5.2% to $97M.

“Given external uncertainty and the high levels of variability in our financial scenario modeling, we have withdrawn our financial guidance for 2020. We currently expect, however, to generate a free cash flow margin of 22-25% this fiscal year, consistent with the range of outcomes in our current 2020 models,” said Brian MacNeal, CFO of AWI. “With a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and no meaningful debt maturities until 2024, we are well positioned to navigate through the impact of COVID-19.”

