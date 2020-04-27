Mnuchin sees big economic rebound in Q3

"You're going to see the economy really bounce back in July, August, September," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday.

"You're seeing trillions of dollars that's making its way into the economy, and I think this is going to have a significant impact," he added. "This is not the financial crisis [of 2008]."

The position resembles the forecast issued Friday by the Congressional Budget Office, which expects a sharp contraction in this quarter and then growth at an annual rate of 17% in the second half of 2020.