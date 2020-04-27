Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announces positive results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, ADVANCE-1, evaluating lead drug AXS-05 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant average reduction in a scale called CMAI total score at week 5 compared to placebo. Specifically, the results showed a mean reduction of 48% in the treatment arm versus 38% for placebo. AXS-05 was numerically superior to control starting at week 2, and the separation was statistically significant at week 3.

AXS-05 also showed superiority over bupropion.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse events were somnolence (drowsiness) (8.2%), dizziness (6.3%) and diarrhea (4.4%). Serious adverse events occurred in 3.1% of patients receiving AXS-05.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences and publication.

The company says it remains on track to file a marketing application for major depressive disorder in Q4. It also expects to file an application for AXS-07 for migraine in Q4.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.