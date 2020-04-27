Clovis down 3% premarket as Leerink cuts view

  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) slips 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of a downgrade to Underperform at SVB Leerink citing positive overall survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PROfound, evaluating AstraZeneca and collaboration partner Merck's PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) in men with treatment-resistant, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
  • Leerink believes Lynparza will significantly limit the opportunity for Clovis' PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib) in prostate cancer and will pressure the company's ability to service its debt and fund operations over the next five years without a capital raise.
  • Price target trimmed to $5 (45% downside risk) from $10.
