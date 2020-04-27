Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announces updated interim data regarding safety and anti-tumor activity results in heavily pre-treated patients with ovarian cancer from Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its folate receptor alpha (FolRα) antibody drug-conjugate STRO-002.

75% of patients have initial post-baseline scans showing stable disease or a partial response.

13 patients had a ≥50% reduction or normalization of CA-125, including six confirmed responses, six unconfirmed responses and one prolonged CA-125 normalization.

100% of evaluable patients have achieved stable disease or a confirmed partial response.

STRO-002 was generally well-tolerated. 89% of adverse events reported were grade 1 or 2.

A dose expansion phase of this trial is planned to commence in H2. Although maximum tolerated dose has not been reached, Sutro is continuing to actively explore the 5.2 mpk to 6.0 mpk dose levels as it seeks to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose.

Sutro will host a conference call today at 8 a.m. EDT to discuss the STRO-002 data.