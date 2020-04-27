Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has appointed Sudhanshu Priyadarshi as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mick Lopez, who will be leaving after a transition period. Most recently, Priyadarshi worked as CFO of Flexport.

"During the fourth quarter, we saw strong demand within our commercial ammunition, cycling and outdoor cooking categories and achieved record year-over-year growth across many of our brands through our direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel," said Chris Metz, Vista Outdoor Chief Executive Officer,

The company had a strong Q4 and expect to be within guidance range for sales and to exceed outlook for free cash flow and adjusted EPS.

The company expects to enter FY2021 with more than $150M available under asset-based revolving credit facility.

Q4 results will be out on May 7, 2020.