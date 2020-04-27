Hestia Capital Partners believes GameStop's (NYSE:GME) recent board refreshment is insufficient and highlights in a letter sent to shareholders the steps it sees as needed to maximize value for stockholders.

The Investor Group thinks the board must add stockholder-aligned directors that have the financial acumen, turnaround experience and stockholder perspective to drive real change at GameStop.

The Investor Group's nominees will push the company to reduce its bloated cost structure, fix misaligned executive compensation, quickly address liquidity concerns, focus on optimizing its unique gaming assets, and create a positive narrative about GameStop's future.

Hestia and its affiliates hold a 7.2% stake in GameStop.

GME +2.72% premarket to $4.90.

Source: Press Release