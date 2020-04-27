Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reports revenue growth of 6% in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 300 bps to 33%, primarily due to higher customer provisions in the quarter.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +10 bps to 22.6%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 250 bps to 9.7%.

The company repurchased 92K common stock for $5.5M at an average share price of $59.41.

The company is not in a position to issue updated FY2020 guidance due to uncertain COVID-19 impact.

For FY2020, the company expects customer provisions to be flat Y/Y.

