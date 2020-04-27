Farfetch to offer convertible notes
Apr. 27, 2020 7:14 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)FTCHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- In order to raise funds for general corporate purposes, Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) says it's firing off a $300M convertible senior note issue due in 2027 (unless converted earlier).
- The company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $45M principal amount of notes.
- The interest rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase or redemption rights and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
- Farfetch may redeem the notes for cash at any time prior to maturity if certain tax-related events occur or its share price is 130% over the conversion price for a specified period on or after May 6, 2024 and on or before the 35th scheduled trading day before the maturity date.
- Source: Press Release