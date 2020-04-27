Farfetch to offer convertible notes

Apr. 27, 2020 7:14 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)FTCHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • In order to raise funds for general corporate purposes, Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) says it's firing off a $300M convertible senior note issue due in 2027 (unless converted earlier).
  • The company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $45M principal amount of notes.
  • The interest rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase or redemption rights and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
  • Farfetch may redeem the notes for cash at any time prior to maturity if certain tax-related events occur or its share price is 130% over the conversion price for a specified period on or after May 6, 2024 and on or before the 35th scheduled trading day before the maturity date.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.