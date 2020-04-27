BP revises payment terms for $5.6B Alaska oil deal
- BP affirms its commitment to completing the $5.6B sale of its Alaska business to Hilcorp Energy but has amended some of the financial terms to reflect current market conditions.
- BP says the revised agreement maintains the total consideration at $5.6B but adjusts the structure and phasing of the remaining payment, which includes smaller payments in 2020 and a new near-term cash flow sharing arrangement.
- The proceeds from the deal will be key in supporting BP's dividend, says Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares. "Still, the new phased payment structure, likely through the second half of this year at least, means the deal won't represent the deleveraging windfall for BP's indebted balance sheet as it had originally."