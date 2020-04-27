Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is pushing back the production ramp for its 5G iPhone lineup due to coronavirus-related supply chain disruption, according to WSJ sources.

The 5G lineup will include four models with OLED screens in three sizes: 5.4 inches, two 6.1-inch models, and 6.7 inches.

The tech giant typically ramps up production in early summer to build inventory in August, announce the devices in mid-September, and launch in late September.

Apple also plans to cut its number of handsets in H2 by 20%, according to a source. It wasn't clear if those handsets would get pushed into 2021.

Earlier this year, anticipation for the 5G iPhones sent Apple shares soaring before the pandemic hit.

The impact of the coronavirus on the supply chain and potential consumer demand have noted analysts cutting 2020 iPhone sales estimates.

Upcoming catalyst: Apple reports earnings after the bell on April 30.