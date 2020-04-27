Preliminary data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) IL-6 receptor inhibitor Kevzara (sarilumab) in hospitalized severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients showed no notable clinical benefit in the combined groups.

The independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended that the study continue only in critically ill patients at the higher dose (400 mg). "Critically ill" in this case is defined as patients requiring mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation or treatment in an ICU unit.

On the plus side, treatment with Kevzara rapidly lowered levels of C-reactive protein, a biomarker of inflammation.