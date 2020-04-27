Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) announces results from the ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1 study investigating VS-6766, its RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors.

In low-grade serous ovarian cancer cohort, 4 out of 6 patients responded, for an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%. Median time on treatment was 20.5 months.

In non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort (n=10), 1 patient achieved a partial response and 8 patients achieved disease control. 70% of patients continued on treatment at least 12 weeks and 30% for at least 24 weeks.

The subsequent combined analysis (VS-6766 monotherapy and defactinib combination) showed a 57% ORR (4/7 patients); as a single agent (2/5 patients) and in combination with defactinib (2/2 patients) in KRAS mutant NSCLC.

60% (n=3/5) (ORR) observed; as a single agent (1 of 2 patients) and in combination with defactinib (2 of 3 patients) in KRAS mutant gynecologic cancers.

These additional analyses were conducted to understand the impact that various KRAS variants may have had on response to identify potential signals to pursue in future prospective studies. This additional analysis was not part of the AACR 2020 poster presentation.

The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting I.