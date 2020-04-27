Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and collaboration partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial comparing Libtayo (cemiplimab) to platinum doublet chemo in patients locally advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that tested positive for PD-L1 in ≥50% of tumor cells in a first-line setting.

Treatment with Libtayo decreased the risk of death by 32.4% (hazard ratio = 0.676) compared to chemo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe are next up.