Citing "overweight exposure to on-premise spending," Loop Capital cuts Xerox (NYSE:XRX), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Ananda Baruah says the companies lack exposure to markets that could outperform in this macro environment.

Target cuts: Xerox slashed from $47 to $18, NTAP from $70 to $43, HPE down $6 to $10, and PCYG from $8 to $4.

The analyst prefers names that can benefit from the work-from-home and stay home trends, including Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), which all have Buy ratings.