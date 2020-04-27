Credit card and auto loan losses in March rose Y/Y after two months of improvement, write Jefferies analysts led by John Hecht.

Card net charge-offs of 4.33% rose 13 basis points Y/Y and 23 bps Q/Q, "while in a normal environment, we would have expected modest seasonal improvement," they wrote.

Delinquencies of 2.35% increase 8 bps Y/Y and fell 7 bps M/M.

"Card NCOs/DQs are generally trending as expected and are largely range-bound - but this should change given the macro situtation."

Forbearance is increasing and Jefferies expects credit card net charge-offs and delinquencies to increase as forbearance periods or stimulus programs end.

In auto loans, net charge-offs of 3.38% jumped 68 bps Y/Y and 5 bps Q/Q — the reverse of typical seasonal patterns. Meanwhile delinquencies declined 5 bps Y/Y and 26 bps Q/Q to 7.19%

Hang on for months ahead. "We expect credit trends to be irregular in the coming months given the cross-currents of economic recession, high unemployment, stimulus, and forbearance," the analysts write.

Related tickers: AXP, BAC, C, COF, JPM, DFS, SYF, ADS, SC, ALLY