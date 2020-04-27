TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) sold CRE debt securities with an aggregate face amount of $19.7M, resulting in a loss of ~$2.7M or ~$0.03/share reduction in a book value.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Company will own no CRE debt securities and will not have any associated liabilities.

The aggregate reduction in book value on account of sales of CRE debt securities since March 1, inclusive of the reduction in book value reported on April 6, 2020, is $2.65 per share.

TRTX -0.2% premarket to $6.09

Source: Press Release