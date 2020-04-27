In a direct appeal to consumers, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) warns in a full-page ad in The New York Times that the food supply chain is breaking.

"As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain," writes Tyson Chairman John Tyson.

"As a result, there will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed."

The plant shutdowns during the pandemic have lasted 14 days on average so far. At least eight major U.S. meat facilities have seen halts in the space of a few weeks, leading to the current shortage.

