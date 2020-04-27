Heading into the April 30 earnings report, Mizuho upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from Neutral to Outperform and cuts the target from $35 to $28.

Analyst James Lee expects "a steeper decline of revenue growth" for March and April relative to TWTR's peers due to the company's exposure to live events and brand advertising.

Lee doesn't think growth rates will return until H2 2021.

The analyst does note that shares are down more than 25% from a February high, mostly pricing in the coronavirus downside.