Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommends that OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) shareholders vote for all of the company's directors.

The recommendation comes after activist investor Voce Capital urges shareholders to vote against the company's three directors, citing the decline in the company's stockholder value since its IPO in December 2014.

"We have also welcomed the feedback we have received from our shareholders on the company's governance and business strategy," OnDeck said in a statement.

Previously: OnDeck to propose de-staggering board in 2021 (April 17)