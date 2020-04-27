CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) says it will cut 2020 capital spending to $470M-$550M from prior guidance of $530M-$610M, a ~10% decline at the midpoint, and trims its outlook for consolidated EBITDAX to $830M-$900M from $885M-$950M previously.

Q1 results include non-cash impairment charges of $473M for goodwill attributable to the midstream reporting unit and $62M related to southwestern Pennsylvania coalbed methane operations.

CNX says it expects to generate $300M in consolidated free cash flow in 2020, $400M in 2021, and more than $3B cumulatively over the next seven years.

For 2021, CNX forecasts 550B cfe of production volumes, $440M in consolidated capital spending and $920M consolidated EBITDAX; if 2021 gas prices strengthen, the company says it could produce 600B cfe.