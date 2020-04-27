Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Kedrion Biopharma announce a global collaboration for the development, manufacturing and distribution of a human plasma-derived Anti-SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) polyclonal immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients.

Pursuant to the agreed terms, Kedrion will provide plasma from donors who have recovered from the virus and, upon receipt of regulatory approvals, will be responsible for commercialization of the product in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and South Korea.

Kamada is responsible for product development and manufacturing and will assume distribution responsibility in all territories outside those of Kedrion.

The initial primary focus will be to provide the product in Italy, Israel and U.S. through various clinical programs, while subsequently expanding development and commercialization efforts to additional markets.