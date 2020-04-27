Amid strong interest, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is out with details on its introduction of a plant-based meat product to China.

For a limited test period this week, KFC plant-based chicken nuggets will debut at three participating stores in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

"The test of KFC’s Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets caters to the growing market in China for delicious alternative meat options on the go. We believe that testing the plant-based chicken concept with one of our most iconic products will take this increasingly popular meatless trend to a new level," says Yum China CEO Joey Wat.

KFC is partnering with Cargill to test the plant-Based chicken nuggets in China.