Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) +3% reports Q1 beats for the period ending March 31 with management noting the "sustained elevated business activity levels" despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue breakdown: Products and licenses, $110.2M (consensus: $104.7M); Security subscriptions, $158.8M (consensus: $159.5M); Updates and Maintenance, $217.5M (consensus: $218M).

Deferred revenues were up 3% Y/Y to $1.4B.

Cash flow from operations totaled $359M, and Check Point ended the quarter with $4B in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

