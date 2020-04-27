FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) initiated with Neutral rating and $45 (10% upside) price target at Bank of America.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) initiated with Buy rating at Ladenburg Thalmann. Shares up 13% premarket.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) upgraded to Buy with a $214 (31% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 4% premarket.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) upgraded to Buy with a $130 (21% upside) price target at Citi. Shares up 3% premarket.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) upgraded to Buy with a $14 (40% upside) price target at Benchmark. Shares up 3% premarket.

Abiomed (ABMd) downgraded to Market Perform with a $175 (4% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Cronos Group (CRON CN) downgraded to Market Perform with a C$9.17 (5% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares (NASDAQ:CRON) up a fraction in the U.S.