Adjusted net income was $60.9M, or EPS of $1.00 vs. $75M, or EPS of $1.17 in the prior year period.

Balance sheet with 1.85 Total debt/EBITDA ratio, $163M in cash and $314M in available credit under existing borrowing facilities.

"While we expect demand to trough in the second quarter, our strong investment-grade balance sheet profile, liquidity, and cash flow generation give me tremendous confidence in our ability to successfully navigate this challenging period and generate long-term value for our shareholder," said Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Christopher Mapes.

Q1 results