MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) says it arranged a private placement with Eric Sprott offering more than 4.5M common shares at C$13.25/share for ~C$60M in gross proceeds.

MAG says it plans to use the proceeds to fund exploration and development of the Juanicipio Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"Sprott has recognized this as an investment opportunity in a world class silver project which is heading into cash flow in the near future," MAG CEO George Paspalas says, also noting this is Sprott's largest-ever silver investment.