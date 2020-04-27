As part of the agreement, USA Technologies (OTCPK:USAT) has added the following directors to its board, effective immediately: Lisa Baird, Douglas Bergeron, Douglas Braunstein, Jacob Lamm, Michael Passilla, Ellen Richey, Anne Smalling, and Shannon Warren.

CEO Donald Layden and Patricia Oelrich will continue to serve as directors and stand for reelection at the annual meeting.

USAT has accepted board resignations from Kelly Ann Kay, Robert Metzger, Sunil Sabharwal, William Schoch, and Ingrid Stafford.

In return, Hudson agrees to vote all of its shares in favor of electing the 10 person USAT slate.