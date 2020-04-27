TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is cut to Neutral and is no longer on Positive Catalyst Watch after the stock rose more than 15% since late March, resulting in a less compelling upside and "thinning M&A arbitrage spread" against acquirer Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Even with the downgrade, AMTD moves up 1.6% in premarket trading.

Still, analyst William Katz is "encouraged" by Ameritrade's quarterly BDA balance growth, three-month DARTs April-to-date, and outlook for the rest of the year.

Strong net new asset growth backs Katz's premise that advice is becoming more valuable amid market turmoil and that should help boost multiples across the sector.

Continues to see LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) as best positioned of the group.

Katz's rating moves in line with the Neutral Quant rating; and goes against the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral).

In the past six months, AMTD has slipped 4.7% compared with the financial sector median performance of -34%.