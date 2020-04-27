Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) says Q1 results were strong through the early part of March, particularly in Japan and Korea.

"Through March, we held the #1 share position in the U.S. for total Hardgoods as well as for total Golf Clubs, and in Europe we held the #1 position in Hardgoods through February, which is the last month for which data is available. We believe we gained share in both Europe and Asia while ceding some share in the U.S. primarily due to launch timing."

Callaway Golf guides for Q1 revenue of $438M to $443M vs. $482M consensus and EPS of $0.27 to $0.31 vs. $0.38 consensus. Those consensus marks weren't fully adjusted for the pandemic. EBITDA of $55M to $59M is anticipated vs. $79M a year ago.

ELY +0.28% premarket to $10.66.

Source: Press Release