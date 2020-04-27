"Revenue of approximately $1.6B, which is down approximately 12% Y/Y, with organic revenue expected to be down approximately 7% due to disruptions in the automotive, commercial transportation and aerospace markets driven by COVID-19 and 737 MAX production declines somewhat offset by growth in the industrial market."

"Segment operating profit to be approximately $170M, which is up approximately 26% Y/Y, driven by net cost reductions and favorable aluminum prices, partially offset by volume declines."

"Segment operating profit margin to increase approximately 310 bps Y/Y to approximately 10.7% and depreciation and amortization to be approximately $55M in Q1."

"Despite the challenges that we currently face in North America and Europe, we are seeing positive momentum at our Chinese facilities and our Russian packaging facility is running at full operations," added CEO Tim Myers. "We resumed operations at our New York facility on April 20 and we expect to ramp back up our operations at our Tennessee facility this week."

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) also said it has a billion dollars of available liquidity, while its current capital structure maturities are "well into the future."