Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) has contracted with NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in New York City to conduct the NY HOPE Study of Atossa’s combination drug therapy called AT-H201. The study will evaluate AT-H201 in COVID-19 patients on ventilators with the goal of reducing the amount of time on ventilators.

The primary objectives are to determine the number of ventilator-free days after patients are removed from ventilators following the initial airway intervention; oxygenation levels; and survival rates.

Secondary efficacy endpoints include a variety of lung function parameters and time in ICU.

Atossa has filed comprehensive provisional patent applications related to AT-H201.