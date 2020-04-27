Hoping to end an EU antitrust investigation and potential fine, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has pledged not to offer incentives for TV and modem makers who acquire more than 50% of their supplies from the company.

Last year, the EU launched an investigation into Broadcom's exclusivity deals with six companies and ordered AVGO to stop such deals until the probe was completed.

Broadcom statement: "In these uncertain times, we welcome the opportunity to avoid protracted litigation and to resolve the investigation without recognition of liability or the imposition of a fine."

The European Commission will now accept feedback before accepting or declining the offer.

Broadcom could face a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover if found guilty of violating the rules.