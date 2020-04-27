Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) says it continues to exceed its sales expectations with all stores still open. The retailer says it achieved positive month-to-date comps for fiscal April and positive quarter-to-date comps for the FQ1 of 2020, including a significant acceleration of sales in the last two weeks.

Amid the strong demand, the company is extending the $2 hourly increase for hourly store and DC associates through May and also extending its 30% associate discount.

BIG +3.09% premarket to $21.00.

Source: Press Release