Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) annual meeting, the Woodstock of Capitalism, will not only take place virtually this year but will be a much less time-consuming affair.

The shareholders meeting will start on Saturday, May 2, at 3:45 PM Central Time, instead of starting in the morning and lasting all day as is usual; Q1 earnings will be released at 7:00 AM CT.

Warren Buffett, and Greg Abel, Berkshire's vice chairman of non-insurance operations, will be physically present at the meeting, the company said in a statement.

Other Berkshire directors,including Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger, and Ajit Jain, vice chairman of insurance operations, won't be attending the meeting.

In addition to the formal business conducted at the meeting, Buffett and Abel will answer shareholder questions submitted to three journalists.

The journalists — CNBC's Beck Quick, Fortune's Carol Loomis, and the New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin — will ask the questions that they consider to be the most interesting and important.

The two Berkshire execs won't discuss politics or specific investment holdings.

Pre-meeting show starts at 3:00 PM CT (4:00 PM ET).