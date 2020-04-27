Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reports Q1 production totaled 2.29B cfe/day, and continues to expect full-year production to average 2.3B cfe/day, including an expected exit rate of 2.3B cfe/day.

Range says its Q1 realized natural gas liquids price before hedges was $14.87/bbl, a $1.30/bbl premium to the Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel, which is at the upper end of Range's 2020 guidance of $0.50-$1.50 premium.

The company says it continues to see positive premiums to Mont Belvieu from NGL exports out of Marcus Hook, as lower international prices since the start of 2020 have been largely offset by lower freight rates, and thus reiterates its 2020 NGL premium differential guidance of $0.50-$1.50/bbl.