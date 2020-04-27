Credit Suisse says the biggest swing factors to watch with PepsiCo's (NASDAQ:PEP) upcoming earnings report tomorrow are the impact of pantry loading and increased at-home food consumption.

The firm points to PepsiCo's dominant position in salty snacks and notes that the highly efficient direct-to-store delivery system is driving continued robust sales for Frito-Lay to help offset softer trends in soft drinks.

Per Nielsen, PepsiCo sales in U.S. tracked channels grew ~23% in March and 9% in Q1.

Credit Suisse forecasts 2020 EPS of $5.70 for PepsiCo vs. $5.73 consensus (some firms haven't updated post-pandemic). An Outperform rating is kept in place and price target of $144.