Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) estimates Q1 net claims provision of $235M pretax for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including the provision for the pandemic, Axis estimates Q1 net claims provision of $300M, pretax, related to catastrophe and other weather-related events.

The claims attributed to COVID-19 are largely due to property related coverages, but also include event cancellation and accident & health coverages, and considers a global shelter in place order that remains in effect until July 31, 2020.

Other weather-related events of $65M, pretax, include regional weather events in the U.S., U.K. floods, and Australia wildfires.

Separately, Axis expects to report a full limit loss of $10M associated with the WHO pandemic swap.

Axis expects Q1 net investment income of $93M vs. $107M in Q1 2019, primarily due to lower hedge fund returns.

Sees net unrealized losses of $61M ($55M excluding forex movements) attributable to its equity securities portfolio and net unrealized losses of $275M ($224M excluding forex movements) attributable to its fixed maturities portfolio, due to the significant decline in equity and credit markets at March 31, 2020.