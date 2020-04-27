Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) presents updated interim results from CLASSICAL-Lung, the Phase 1b/2 study of pepinemab in combination with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab (BAVENCIO) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at the American Association for Cancer Research.

The CLASSICAL-Lung trial (NCT03268057) is being conducted in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

The data show that 81% of immunotherapy-naïve patients (17/21) have experienced disease control, either a partial response (5/21 patients) or stable disease (12/21 patients), in response to combination immunotherapy.

Of these, four patients have achieved a durable clinical benefit of greater than one year, and six of greater than 6 months.

59% (17/29) benefited from switching to the combination therapy, suggesting that adding pepinemab to an immunotherapy treatment regimen has the potential to halt or reverse tumor progression.

The combination appears to be well-tolerated.