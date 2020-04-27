A lone Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) bear emerges as Wall Street firm R5 Capital cuts the company from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Scott Mushkin cites "future revenue growth and profit concerns" as the money-making businesses decelerate and business costs increase.

Mushkin cuts his target from $2,408 to $1,987, noting the recent 40% rally from a March low.

The downgrade goes against the wave of analysts praising Amazon's heightened demand during the pandemic.

AMZN shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $2,443.89.

Amazon has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.