Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will collaborate with Affinia Therapeutics to engineer novel adeno-associated virus capsids to deliver gene therapies (a capsid is the protein shell of a virus that encloses the genetic material).

The partnership will leverage Affinia's proprietary AAVSmartLibrary and associated technology with Vertex's scientific, clinical and regulatory know-how to develop gene therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1 and cystic fibrosis.

Under the terms of the deal, Affinia will be eligible to receive over $1.6B in payments and milestones, including $80M in upfront and research milestone fees, and tiered royalties on net sales.

Affinia will be responsible for capsid discovery while Vertex will be responsible for the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of the gene therapies.