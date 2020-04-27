Amid soft demand for paper with offices closed down around the U.S., Domtar (NYSE:UFS) says it will temporarily idle its Hawesville, Kentucky mill.

The company expects to restart the H1 paper machine in June, while the H2 paper machine will remain idle until July.

The temporary shutdown will reduce Domtar's uncoated freesheet paper production capacity by approximately 83K short tons. As a result of the shutdown, Domtar will temporarily lay off approximately 400 employees at the Hawesville mill.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been actively monitoring the impacts to our business and taking methodical steps to optimize capacity in the current environment. We believe it is appropriate to take the additional step of temporarily idling our Hawesville mill in light of reduced paper demand."

UFS +2.28% premarket to $21.50.

Source: Press Release