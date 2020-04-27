NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) reports Q1 results that met EPS estimates and missed on revenue.

Q1 Highlights: Total revenues of $91.1 (+7% Y/Y); Operating income of $15.3M (+2%Y/Y); Net income of $11.9M (+3%) and Adj. EBITDA of $20.1M (-5%).

The Company purchased ~0.24M shares in Q1 under its $25M repurchase program at an avg. price of $16.33/share for a total purchase price of $3.9M. The remaining $21.1M is available for future share repurchases.

Full-Year 2020 Outlook: The company now expects revenue and EPS at the lower end of its previously issued guidance of ~$380.5M (consensus: $385.64M). EPS of ~$0.76 (consensus: $0.78) and adj. EBITDA in the range of $88.5M.

Steve Kovzan, CFO "NIC is in a unique position of strength during these uncertain times with no debt, considerable cash in the bank and a resilient business model that is providing immense value to our government partners at a time when they need it the most”.

