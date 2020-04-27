Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) shares rise as much as 4% in Europe after the company posted Q1 results that beat consensus estimates.

The company says Q1 net profit rose to €1.49B ($1.61B) from €1.24B in the year-earlier period, EBITDA rose to €4.39B from €3.98B, and sales increased to €12.85B from €12.25B.

Sales at Bayer's consumer health unit jumped 13.5% in the quarter due to strong increases in demand across regions and products, as well as stockpiling of its Xarelto anticoagulant medication.

Bayer maintains its outlook for the year - which does not include coronavirus effects - but says it is not possible to reliably assess the effects, positively or negatively, until later in the year.

The company says the total number of Roundup plaintiffs rose to 52,500 as of April 14 but the pace of growth has slowed compared with recent quarters.

Baader analyst Markus Mayer says Bayer could be among the few whose bottom line might not be hurt by the coronavirus, reiterating the stock as one of the firm's top picks among chemical companies.

Citi analyst Peter Verdult says Bayer's underlying business is performing ahead of management expectations, and notes that growth in glyphosate litigation cases has slowed.