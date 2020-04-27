Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) has cash and cash equivalents of $603M at the end of March and no significant debt.

The company announced several cost-reduction initiatives to generate savings of up to $75M through 2021.

At the Kakula Copper Mine, ore with an average grade greater than 8% copper is being mined and stockpiled.

Almost all the underground development is in ore and, as a result, each blast in Kakula's mining zone produces ~550 tonnes of ore; stockpile is expected to total ~1.5M tonnes prior to the start of initial production.

As previously announced, the company has temporarily suspended site activities at its Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold-rhodium project in South Africa; the project has been allocated a reduced 2020 budget of $41.7M